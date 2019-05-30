Bundy cyclist seriously injured in hit-run

SERIOUS INJURIES: The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a broken leg and deep cut to his hand.

SERIOUS INJURIES: The man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a broken leg and deep cut to his hand. Mike Knott

A CYCLIST suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a dark-coloured 4WD in Qunaba on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run, which happened at the intersection of Carl Rehebein Avenue and Bargara Rd about 5pm.

The cyclist was signalling to do U-turn when he was hit by the vehicle.

The man also suffered a deep cut to his hand.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone who may be able to identify the 4WD is encouraged to contact Policelink on 131 444.