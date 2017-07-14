Bundy Cup Race Day not to be missed

The Haifa Bundy Cup sees the partnership between Haifa and Lyndsay Rural and other sponsors to make it a memorable day

THIS YEAR marks the fifth year Lindsay Rural and Lindsay Australia have proudly supported the Haifa Bundaberg Cup Race Day.

The Lindsay Rural business has a long association in the Bundaberg district, with the company beginning in Bundaberg in the early 80s with one store selling packaging.

Lindsay Rural now has a presence in 25 locations throughout Australia supplying an extensive range of agricultural products including packaging, fertilisers, crop protection products, and irrigation and agronomy services.

The Haifa Bundaberg Cup is a fantastic day for Lindsay Rural employees, management and key suppliers to catch up socially with our growers and say thank you for their loyalty and continuing support.

Lindsay Rural and key suppliers are conscious of the importance of supporting local events in regional areas such as Bundaberg. Race meetings such as the Bundaberg Cup are vital to ensuring the sustainability of local trainers, owners, jockeys and horses.

This year's Bundaberg Gold Cup Open Handicap will be sponsored by Haifa for the fourth year in a row.

Haifa Australia is the leading supplier of water soluble fertilisers to the Australian market with Multi-K potassium nitrate and Poly-Feed NPK fertilisers as the leading brands.

Haifa is a key supplier to Lindsay Rural, with both companies having been in business together for more than 30 years.

Haifa Australia CEO Trevor Dennis is constantly looking for ways to support growers and is the first to put up his hand when asked if they can support events such as this.

For the second year running Visy will sponsor the Lightning Open Handicap.

Visy joined Lindsay Rural as a key supplier and largest supplier just over two years ago. Visy has a packaging solution for any problem - whether it's a light-weight container, a heavy-duty carton or a sophisticated photographic reproduction. And if they don't already have a way to make exactly what is required, they will find a way.

Nufarm has been a key supplier to the Lindsay Rural business for the past 15 years. Nufarm has been based in Australia for more than 60 years and they are the largest manufacturer of crop protection products in Australia.

They have an extensive team of agricultural and horticultural specialists who offer local know how and support that assists in delivering the results Australian farmers demand for their long-term sustainability.

Incitec Pivot Fertilisers are a key supplier of Australia's soil health and nutrition needs, helping growers maximise productivity to remain competitive in today's global markets.

IPL supply innovative and high quality fertilisers and agronomic services and have an extensive distribution capability.

Lindsay Rural is proud to have been in partnership with IPL as a distributor of IPL products for 15 years.

Integrated Packaging is Australia's largest manufacturer and distributor of stretch film wrap and associated products.

Integrated Packaging has been a key supplier to Lindsay Rural of high quality plastic and flexible products for over 15 years.

Lindsay Rural and Lindsay Australia are immensely grateful to key suppliers Haifa, Visy, Nufarm, IPL and Integrated Packaging for their sponsorship of the 2017 Bundaberg Cup Race Day.

Gates open at 11am on Bundy Cup Day, and the event will feature champion Australian thoroughbred horse trainer Darren Weir as special guest.