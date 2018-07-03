Bundy crim's desperate cat and mouse game to avoid police

In total Bundaberg man Braydon John Robert Hugh Adams committed 44 offences as he avoided police, first in and around the Bundaberg region and then further south at Curra, Tara and Chinchilla.

FOUR stolen cars, four counts of dangerously operating a motor vehicle, five counts of failing to stop - one dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Even as police had Adams in their sights and drew their weapons towards the 25-year-old, seated in the driver's seat of a stolen four-wheel drive, he wasn't prepared to surrender.

Instead he ducked his head below the dashboard and drove directly at the officers, the car coming within a metre of police as he fled.

It wasn't the first time Adams was prepared to take on police during his eight-week crime spree between October 12 and December 7 last year. He also rammed a police car on two occasions.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Adams was stopped by Bundaberg police for an RBT on October 21, he drove off after being told he was wanted on a return to prison warrant, his parole suspended after he was found with drugs on October 12.

"From that day on you did everything you could to avoid being apprehended by police,” Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Adams as she delivered the sentence.

"On 17 November ... police detected the car you were driving speeding and activated lights and sirens, you drove away at speed.”

Ms Merrin said police tracked Adams to a hotel at Burnett Heads on November 18.

"Two unmarked police cars moved to block you and upon seeing the police you reversed out at speed,” she said.

"Police pursued you and during the pursuit you threw a container from the car, it was later found to contain a number of clip seal bags with methamphetamine.

"You drove in a dangerous manner for 30 minutes, driving through stop signs.”

Adams managed to get away, the car he'd been driving later found abandoned.

Ms Merrin said a number of days later Adams stole a Ford Ranger from a property at Calavos.

"On the 5th of December you were seen by police driving that stolen utility on the Warrego Hwy,” she said.

"Police detected you driving at nearly 30km over the speed limit.

"On that same day police approached you at Woodford ... you got into the car and drove at the police car, causing some minor damage.

"You drove away at excessive speed on the wrong side of the road.”

The court heard on December 6 police cornered Adams on the Chincilla Tara Rd, raising their weapons at Adams, who they feared was armed with a stolen firearm.

"You ducked down below the dashboard and drove directly at the stationary police vehicle,” Ms Merrin said.

Adams fled into a rural property and drove through a number a fences.

It was not until February that police finally caught up with Adams and he was arrested.

Adams pleaded guilty to all 44 charges, which also included trespassing, stealing, drug possession, wilful damage and 12 traffic offences.

Adams, who was on parole for grievously bodily harm over the assault of a police officer, is serving the balance of that suspended sentence, which ends on April 13 next year.

On Thursday he was sentenced to a three year head jail term, which will be cumulative on the term he is currently serving.

He will become eligible for parole on August 13, 2019.