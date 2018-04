EARLY MORNING: A motorbike crashed into a kangaroo this morning.

EARLY MORNING: A motorbike crashed into a kangaroo this morning. Jodie DixonBIT200616WILFLIFE

A MOTORBIKE travelling along Back Windermere Rd collided with a kangaroo in the early hours of this morning.

Two people were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions after their motorcycle came into contact with marsupial.

The crashed happened just before 5am.