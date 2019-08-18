PHOTOS: Bundy cowboyed up for PBR

FARM LIFE: In the back row, Melanie and Shane Towse, Shannon and Matt Lawson and in the front, Shaylee White, Shelby Lawson-Towse and Lincoln and Tyler Towse.

OUT of the chute and into the Burnett Heads arena, the PBR Bull Mania event has been one successful ride, according to Lighthouse Hotel venue manager Gavin Hales.

With more than 2000 people at the Saturday night rodeo, Mr Hales said it exceeded expectations.

He said without experience in running PBR rodeos, it was a "mind-blowing" to see it all come together for an action-packed night of entertainment.

He said the feedback from PBR organisers, locals and patrons was glowing.

He said the PBR team was met with a wave of positivity from the Burnett Heads community.

"It felt right for them," he said.

He said the only downfall was catering, and though everyone was fed, the lines and wait times were sometimes long, which would be assessed.

He said the VIP tickets sold out early and the event attracted people from Gympie, Rainbow Beach and Rockhampton.

He said he wanted to hold another event, and wanted to talk to the PBR about its calendar.

"Our vision is to become part of the tour," he said.

Thanking the staff, volunteers, sponsors and the general public, Mr Hales said everyone deserved a pat on the back.

Ethan Watts earned his first 2019 event win with a ride score of 173.

Aaron Kleier came in second with 170.5 and Cliff Richardson third with 86.

With Mr Hales already eager to hold another event, he said the Burnett Heads Music Festival was just around the corner with The Wolfe Brothers set to take the stage.

Visit the Lighthouse Hotel Facebook page for more information.