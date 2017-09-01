Bundy court in a quandary over sex offender, 91

A Bundaberg court is deciding how to treat an aged sex offender.

AN ELDERLY sex offender is posing a sentencing quandary for the District Court after the 91-year-old was convicted of sex offences.

The Bundaberg man was arraigned and pleaded guilty earlier this year to historic sex offences when he was much younger.

His case was re-mentioned before Judge Brendan Butler SC in the District Court at Bundaberg with the man's barrister Kim Bryson saying he has onset dementia.

Ms Bryson sought for a specialist report be ordered on his health situation to assist in determining how he could be adequately housed in custody after sentencing.

Such a report would include his mental and physical fitness, and prognosis on any health conditions that were identified.

It would form part of a pre-sentence report, along with various options available to the court, that would go before a sentencing Judge. The Crown had no objection.

Judge Butler wryly noted it was a change to have someone older than himself before him.

Judge Butler made the order for a specialist geriatrician to prepare a report that would address the mental and physical functions of the elderly prisoner and prognosis for his health conditions.

The senior citizen remains on bail - his matters will be mentioned at the September sittings of the District Court.