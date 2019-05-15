Menu
BAIL REFUSED: Michael Alan Melville was held in custody after allegedly robbing a woman of her pokie winnings.
Crime

Accused $2000 pokie thief denied bail

Tahlia Stehbens
by
15th May 2019 5:00 AM
A YOUNG man who allegedly robbed a woman of her pokie winnings at the Metro Hotel has been denied bail after the magistrate found him unfit for community involvement.

Michael Alan Melville, 19, faced the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday after he allegedly took the purse of a 58-year-old woman about 2.30pm on Monday.

Police allege a sum of $1990 was found in Mr Melville's underwear when police found him shortly after the incident.

Mr Melville faces three counts of stealing, two breaches of bail and one count of wilful damage relating to separate matters. Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client did not agree with all charges.

"He disagrees with one of the offences, specifically the charge of wilful damage," Mr James said.

The court also heard the defendant was already on bail for previous charges and would appear again later in the week.

Mr James said Mr Melville had communicated his willingness to meet any number of conditions to get bail on the fresh charges.

"He could reside in his unit in Bundaberg, there could be a curfew he could abide by and he's willing to report every day to the Bundaberg police station," Mr James said.

"In place of those particular submissions... he won't be a risk of committing further offences or failing to appear."

Mr James said the defendant had suffered a challenging upbringing in the Northern Territory and more recently in Gladstone.

Magistrate Terry Doroux said while Mr Melville was a youthful offender, he had concerns about the young man.

 

"It cannot be disputed Mr Melville has had a disadvantaged background," he said.

"In my view... he's an unacceptable risk to commit further offences. Bail is refused."

Mr Melville will reappear at 9am on May 31.

