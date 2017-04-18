Bundy couple's photo project is too cute to handle

Owen when he was three years old...

ONE 1970s orange fabric children's armchair has become a staple piece in the memories of the Gray family.

Bundaberg parents Kevin and Nicole Gray are using the heirloom as a photo prop in a project documenting the growth and lives of their two young sons, and the results are a cuteness overload.

Each year, Owen (6) and William (3) sit perched in the little chair at their pick of location to get their picture taken, an activity that Mr Gray said has become a family tradition.

"My parents came over from New Zealand and the chair was one of the few things they brought over for me as a child,” he said.

"I am 40 years old this year so it's been in the family for quite a while and since the boys were born, we have used the chair to take photos of them in.”

Mr Gray said when their first son Owen came into the world, they would take photos on his birthday every month for the first year.

"The idea just took off from there,” he said.

"William was born and as they got a little bit older, my wife and I took a photo of each of the boys for 365 days and ended up turning it into a coffee table book for each of them.”

Mr Gray said the idea continued to grow and now, every year, Owen and William pick a favourite spot in Bundaberg, usually the beach, and have their photo taken in the tiny chair.

...and a cheeky five year old!

"It just came about as a record of where they were at and what they were doing,” he said.

"When you look back at the photos, you really say wow at how much they have grown and changed.”

The chair photos over the years. Ashley Clark

Mr Gray said he would like to keep up the photo tradition until his sons turned 18.

"The idea is while they still fit in the chair they will be in the chair until they can't any more, then they will sit next to it,” he said.

"The chair will be the permanent thing that doesn't change while the boys do.”

...when he was age four...

He said not only had the project given him more quality time with his sons, it was also a way to snap precious moments for family and friends.

"We have a very spread out family and it is a great way for them to keep up to date with the boys and their growth,” Mr Gray said.

...and at age three!

"It is also a great running record of milestones like walking, crawling, etc.”

"Life gets so busy so it is nice to be able to look back fondly on these photos and see the change and the growth that tends to happen in the blink of an eye.”