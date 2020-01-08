Bundy couple’s huge effort to help fire-stricken town

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Photos from Rebuild Upper Murray about the devastation facing townships like Cudgewa, Victoria.

FROM melted water pipes to digging mass graves for cattle, the bushfires have wreaked havoc across the Cudgewa and Upper Murray communities, and Bundaberg’s Cristel and Scottie Simmonds are doing their bit to help them rebuild.

It’s country that’s typically associated with lush and picturesque scenes of The Man From the Snowy River, and now it’s been reduced to ashen land.

The tight-knit township of Cudgewa, Victoria and surrounds holds a special place in the Simmonds’ hearts which is why they’ve helped establish the Rebuild Upper Murray page and raised more than $119,000 for the affected region in just a few days.

Mrs Simmonds said they have friends around the Cudgewa region and her husband was from the high country, so when they got the call to help, the answer was simple.

With a population of about 250 people, Mrs Simmonds said the locals were cut off by the fires with no fuel, power and running low on supplies.

That’s when her friend Alex Stravakos, who was in Canada for a holiday while his home was under threat from fire, used his business to purchase 17 generators for the town.

She said the GoFundMe page established by Joshua Collings was a means to repay Alex, but had gone on to raise thousands for the bushfire-stricken residents.

Mrs Simmonds said the support was “phenomenal”, some of which was coming in from overseas.

The Simmonds make up the nine people in the Rebuild Upper Murray team.

“Upper Murray is just one part, but it’s closest to our heart,” she said.

Mrs Simmonds said all the money that’s donated was going straight back to the community, with their team helping a woman in the early hours of the morning repair melted water pipes and assess which of her sheep needed to be put down.

Having experienced the floods in Bundaberg Mrs Simmonds said whether it’s when the fires are extinguished or the floodwaters drop, the rebuilding begins.

She said currently money is what the committee was calling for in order to assist people as soon as possible.

For more details visit the Facebook page or to donate visit https://bit.ly/2QUsAmL