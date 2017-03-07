Bundy couple hooked on new business venture

NEW OWNERS: Don Robinson hands over the Tackle World keys to Lenore and Micheal Hanks.

HAVING manned the ship at Tackle World Bundaberg for nearly 30 years, owner Don Robinson has handed over the keys.

After months of negotiation, Lenore and Micheal Hanks officially took over the renowned Bundaberg business last week.

"We heard about the sale through word of mouth,” Mrs Hanks said

"We are always in here and know all of the staff anyway, so when we heard it was up for sale we tracked down Don.”

The new owners said taking over Tackle World was the perfect way to start a new chapter of their life after Mr Hanks left his position as a fly-in fly-out drilling contractor, due to the down turn in the coal mining industry and the impact it had on their family.

"It is certainly a big deal for us,” he said.

"We have retained all the staff as they have a wealth of knowledge and their dedication to the industry is irreplaceable.”

TACKLE WORLD: Gary Bartholdt, Cathy Hopton, Ben Shorten, Lenore Hanks, Matt Costar, Micheal Hanks, Dale Smith, Tim Mulhall, Gary Leather and Shane Anderson. Mike Knott BUN070317TACKLE4

"We just hope we can maintain all of the work Don has done and let everyone know that there's more than just rods and reels here - we've got marine accessories, maintenance, accessories and more.”

While still providing the same products and services, the Hankses said they were going to revamp the storefront with a fresh new design and make it similar to other Tackle World stores.

In addition to a fresh coat of paint, the car park is also in the process of being renovated.

"The first half of the car park is done and the second half is expected to be completed by July in order to be ready for the Tackle World Garage Sale in August.

The Hanks, Bundaberg locals, said fishing had always been a passion throughout their family.

Mr Hanks said even in the heat the couple's two teenage sons often drop into the shop and go for a fish after school.

He said he encouraged Bundy residents to call into the store and say g'day.

Tackle World Bundaberg is at 22 Quay St.