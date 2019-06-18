Bundy couple delighted with $500 fuel voucher NewsMail win

PRIZE WINNERS: Aileen and Colin Fawcett were the lucky winners of the $500 fuel voucher in the NewsMail's fuel voucher competition.

WEEKS of entering the NewsMail's fuel voucher competition paid off for two locals who have taken out the top prize.

Aileen and Colin Fawcett were the grateful winners of $500 worth of fuel vouchers.

The competition ran over eight weeks with seven $100 vouchers also won.

Mr and Mrs Fawcett made sure they had their entries in every week.

"We would have been happy to win the $100 voucher,” Mrs Fawcett said.

"We entered every week ... it was a very good start to the week.

"You've got to be in it to win it.”

Mr Fawcett said the vouchers would go far.

"It'll fill up the car 10 times at least..we fill up every couple of weeks,” he said.

"The (fuel) prices fluctuate all the time.”

Mrs Fawcett said they enjoyed being able to enter the competition.

"It was really good, a lot of competitions these days you can't enter because they're all online,” she said.

The competition saw thousands of entries through its duration, with seven weekly winners driving off with $100 fuel vouchers before the Fawcetts claimed the big one.