Bundy couple celebrates 60 years of love

Dan and Dulcie Moynihan on their wedding day in 1957.

DAN and Dulcie Moynihan were both born and bred in Bundy and it was a Bucca dance that led to their lasting romance.

The couple met casually at "the good old fashioned dances” as Mr Moynihan terms them, and "it went from there”.

"They used to have a bit of a pound on the drums and saxophone,” he said.

It took about four years after their social meet before Mr Moynihan popped the question.

"We were going together a while and then got engaged,” he said.

"Then I decided to build a house and we're still living in that house.

"We were the first ones in the whole block at the time.”

The wedding was held on May 11, 1957.

Mr Moynihan said it was natural to be a "bit excited” about marriage.

"If your wife's a good cook that's a big help,” he laughed.

The couple went on to have two children, Gary and Sandra, and now have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends gathered to help the Moynihans celebrate their 60th anniversary at the Innes Park Country Club recently.

"It was nice to have the family around,” Mr Moynihan said.

Looking back on their time together, Mr Moynihan said the key was to simply battle on.

"We've travelled practically all around Australia at different times,” he said.

"We quite enjoyed ourselves.

"One memorable occasion in 1994, we went up through the centre and we climbed Uluru, it's a fair climb to get up there.”

Mr Moynihan said the formula for a lasting marriage wasn't too complicated.

"Be a bit understanding, and you've got to work together,” he said.

"We just keep battling on and I 'spose we get up each morning and don't get too excited.

"We just coast along steadily.”

Mr Moynihan said he enjoyed the occasional game of golf and still enjoyed each of his birthdays.

"I don't mind mine because if you're celebrating your birthday you're still around, aren't you,” he said.