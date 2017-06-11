Bundy council's wishlist for this week's State Budget

ON THE ROADS: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey says the Kay McDuff extension is a great example of what can be done with funding targeted at local roads.

A NEW hospital and more money to flood proof Bundaberg are high on the list budget wishlist for Bundaberg Regional Council.

The council is hoping for initiatives to be announced in tomorrow' s State Budget that will have a positive and direct impact on the Bundaberg region.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the region was crying out for funded infrastructure projects that created permanent jobs and improved the lifestyle of residents.

"(The) council and our community has been doing most of the heavy lifting in this regard,” he said.

"A new hospital for Bundaberg has been on the cards for some time and an announcement of a project of that size would certainly stimulate community confidence, jobs and economic growth,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Of course the question on the minds of everyone, and especially of those people who suffered the trauma of the 2013 floods, is will the State Government back up its $4 million announcement to identify a project with budget funds to actually undertake any work?”

Cr Dempsey would also welcome further funding under the Works For Queensland program into the council works program.

"I believe the council has clearly demonstrated it is well placed to quickly and economically deliver projects if given the capital funding,” he said.

"The $10.71 million announced by the State Government earlier this year has been poured into numerous projects that have a direct impact on every resident in every street across the region.

"It would also be an exciting prospect if the State Government went on the front foot in regards to a reduction in power and energy prices and perhaps even explored the opportunities for a return to a boosted investment in affordable housing.

"This could be a major win for the construction industry as well as providing a necessary option for people struggling to own their own homes while huge increases in power costs are crippling our agricultural sector and ordinary consumers alike.”

Cr Dempsey said roads across the region could never attract too much funding and the opening last week of an extension to Kay McDuff Dr demonstrated the great community outcomes that can be achieved through funding targeted to improve local roads.

"From a longer-term perspective it would bolster local communities if the State Government could commit to a study to identify what departmental facilities it could locate outside the metropolitan area and into regional Queensland.

"Council would also applaud further movement at the Port of Bundaberg and especially in relation to the recently declared State Development Area.”

COUNCIL WISHLIST

New Bundaberg Hospital

Flood mitigation

Road funding

Affordable housing

Lower electricity prices

Decentralisation of government departments

Advancing the State Development Area at the Port of Bundaberg

