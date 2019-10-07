Menu
Bundaberg Regional Council an annual budget during the term.
Bundy councillors on what they’ve achieved so far

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
7th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
FOUR Bundaberg councillors have explained what they have achieved this term, with less than six months to go until the election.

Governance and recreation councillor Helen Blackburn said she was proud of the lowest rate rise that the council has ever had, which was 1.8 per cent this financial year.

She was also proud of the various committees she has been involved in, such as the CBD Revitalisation Group, the #Love Bundy Traders Group, and the Sister City committee.

Water and wastewater councillor Jason Bartells said the region has developed a lot since 2016.

“Rate increases have been minimal, and the increases are at a much lower rate than what was experienced previously,” he said.

“The region is growing and starting to thrive, due to the ongoing hard work put in by council advocating and promoting the region’s potential,” he said.

Health councillor John Learmonth, who has served 18 months since being voted in during a by-election, said he helped delivery many smaller projects.

These included the McCarthy Rd upgrade and Baldwin Swamp drainage, and securing funding for the Boreham Park Adventure Park.

Finance councillor Steve Cooper also has not served a full term, having ran in the same by-election.

“My portfolio of finance has been very satisfying and being involved in two record low rates results has been rewarding,” he said.

Cr Cooper said his division also had road upgrades and improved school safety.

