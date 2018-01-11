Bundy councillor to decide future amid health concerns

Cr Peter Heuser will meet with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey today to discuss his future.

AFTER months of speculation regarding his grave ill health, Bundaberg Regional Councillor Peter Heuser will decide his political future in an urgent meeting with Mayor Jack Dempsey today.

Cr Heuser told the NewsMail he was aware questions were being raised over his recent health issues and his capacity to continue in his role as councillor.

"I have made a commitment that I will inform the mayor today regarding my future with that decision having been made in full consultation with my wife and family,” he said.

"I enjoy the role of councillor and the opportunity it provides to serve and engage with the community of the Bundaberg region but I understand that residents also have expectation in regards to councillors being able to capably fulfil their roles.”

Of the 17 ordinary council meetings held last year, Cr Heuser did not attend four, attended three by teleconference and was present at the council chamber for 10.

The council also held about 17 briefing meetings throughout the year, where councillors debate and discuss all the policies to be voted on, but Cr Heuser could not confirm how many of those he attended.

"Certainly, ill health has caused my absence at several council meetings but I believe my representation for Division 10 has continued despite this setback,” Cr Heuser said.

The NewsMail understands if Cr Heuser elects to resign, a joint by-election would be held for both division 10 and the recently vacated division 8, after David Batt became Bundaberg MP.

Cr Heuser said that when he was elected to the council two years ago he had compiled a list of about 18 action items including drainage and parks development issues that residents had approached him with as needing the attention of the council.

"I have been working diligently through that list and I believe I have successfully addressed around eight of those concerns.

"I have maintained contact with organisations such as my local neighbourhood watch group and regularly updated them on matters important to division 10.

"The remaining matters are still being pursued through my representations on council.”

But Walkervale resident Fred Bainbridge said drainage issues at Colman St were not fixed and repeated calls to Cr Heuser had gone unanswered.

"The people on the street want to know what is happening,” he said.

"When we ring council they always say he is unavailable.”