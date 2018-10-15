Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: Councillor Greg Barnes wife Isobel took to social media on Sunday evening to advise her husband had been taken to hospital. Photo: Cr Greg Barnes and Isobel Barnes at Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne's farewell last year.

TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: Councillor Greg Barnes wife Isobel took to social media on Sunday evening to advise her husband had been taken to hospital. Photo: Cr Greg Barnes and Isobel Barnes at Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Peter Byrne's farewell last year. Mike Knott BUN010417BYRNE11

A BUNDABERG councillor has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a turn for the worse on Sunday.

Division 5 councillor Greg Barnes "had a bit of a turn" and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital just before noon.

His wife Isobel Barnes took to social media to advise the Bargara community late Sunday night.

"Just to let you know Greg was admitted to hospital today for tests, the ambulance took him in at lunch time . Sorry for any inconvenience," the post read.

Cr Barnes spoke to the NewsMail from his hospital bed this morning saying he wasn't sure how serious his condition was at the moment.

"I'm still in hospital - the doctors don't know how serious it is yet," he said.

"There is one thing they are a bit concerned about.

"I was transferred to Friendlies."

He couldn't say if he would attend the council's ordinary meeting tomorrow, saying doctors advised he "should definitely not attend".

This comes after a stressful week for Cr Barnes as news broke he was no longer welcome to set up his community consultation desk at the Bargara shopping complex at the weekend.

Cr Barnes started the consultation desk in 2014 and said he'd put in more than 700 hours in the past four and a half years.

The Stockwell notice referred to the councillor's "political association" as the reason for stopping him.

The next blow to Cr Barnes came as he said the council had "stepped in and overruled" the Caledonian Pipe Band's request to play in Bargara.

"Several weeks ago I was advised by the Caledonian Pipe Band that they would like to use the Bargara Foreshore Memorial location to join other bands around the world in a joint playing of 'The Battle's O'er' on the centenary of Armistice Day," Cr Barnes posted on Bargara Facebookers.

"I thought that this was a great idea and would really provide a great focus on our village's commitment to the fallen with the support of the Bargara Remembers committee.

"I've now been advised that the council has stepped in and overruled the band's request and suspect that the performance will now take place in the City instead of our foreshore location."

The second concern from Cr Barnes was the Park Run where he was recently informed the French flag would not be allowed to be flown.

The Facebook post from Mrs Barnes received more than 70 comments from the community, in the first 12 hours, wishing him a speedy recovery.