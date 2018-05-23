Council emloyees get a series of pay rises

BUNDABERG Regional Council employees will benefit from three consecutive salary increases after several unions rubber stamped a pay rise on their workers' behalf.

Staff employed by the council have been granted three 2.5 per cent pay increases following the successful certification of a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement (EBA).

The new agreement, pursuant to section 189 of the Industrial Relations Act 2016, was certified on May 4 at Brisbane and replaced the previous document, signed in 2011.

A council spokesman said the Bundaberg Regional Council Certified Agreement 2017 provided "a workplace agreement developed through an extensive enterprise bargaining process involving (the) council and its employee representatives".

"It applies to all staff except those on contract ... (and) will have no impact on ratepayers in the current year."

The first of the three salary increases began immediately after certification and granted employees a 2.5 per cent pay increase (or $29.04 per week, whichever was greater).

The payments were backdated to December 14, 2017.

This December, another 2.5 per cent boost (or $29.76 per week) will kick in for all employees the agreement applies to.

The final 2.5 per cent jump (or $30.51 per week) will take place in December 2019.

The new EBA is aimed at improving productivity, quality of customer service and incommunity focus.

The agreement also aims to measure staff performance.

"Improved performance may provide the opportunity for increased wages and improved conditions for employees," the agreement stated.

As at May 1, the council's total employee costs were under the year-to-date budget, according to the latest financial summary.