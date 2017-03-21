29°
Bundy council to auction properties with overdue rates bills

Hayley Nissen | 21st Mar 2017 5:43 PM
GOING ONCE...: The council will auction 13 parcels of land at this stage.
David Nielsen

SAVVY buyers looking to buy a block of land in the region need only wait until next month.

At 10am on April 6, Bundaberg Regional Council will auction 13 parcels of land if their owners fail to pay their rates bills.

The land for auction includes a 808sqm block at Burnett Heads, 1133sqm at Avoca and 809sqm at Svensson Heights.

The 13 properties is well short of the 67 sites the council had on its books at the beginning of the land sale process.

A council spokeswoman said all but 13 now had their rates paid in full.

"The sale of the land to recover arrear rates is a last resort undertaken by council where rates have remained unpaid for more than three years after ratepayers have been sent rate notices, reminders, final demands and several letters advising them of the arrears and pending auction sale,” she said.

"Additionally, council attempts to contact the owners by phone to discuss alternative arrangements for payment.”

The total cost the council was out of pocket for the 67 properties at the beginning of the process was a whopping $621,879 - of which some has been paid - but the council is confident remaining money will be recovered at auction.

"There is a very high probability that the total amount will be recovered through the land sale process, which will benefit the community by providing additional funding for council to provide services,” the spokeswoman said.

She said of the 13 properties, history showed most would be unlikely to go to auction, with owners coughing up or banks paying on their behalf.

The 67 properties is the highest number of initial land sale cases in 10 years.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  auction bundaberg bundaberg regional council land land auction overdue rates rates rates arrears rates bill

