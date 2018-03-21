Bundy council to auction off properties with overdue rates

RATE ARREARS: Bundaberg Regional Council will auction off eight properties in rate arrears.

IT SEEMS Bundaberg land owners are making sure their rates are paid on time after a decrease in property owners failing to pay their bill.

This year eight properties have been listed for auction after rate arrears with the Bundaberg Regional Council.

This time last year 13 properties in the Bundaberg region were listed to go to auction after failing to pay.

A council spokesman said on November 21 the council authorised a total of 43 properties be auctioned after the properties had remained in arrears for three years or more.

"The 43 properties represented outstanding rates of just under $475,000,” he said.

"With one property owner actually settling outstanding rates today (Tuesday), the number of properties left to advance to auction is just seven.”

The spokesman said that last year 67 properties were identified by the council for auction, but only 13 properties were advertised and only two actually proceeded to auction.

"Council debt management and recovery processes are having a positive effect on the numbers of properties being identified for auction to recover outstanding rates,” he said.

He said the council was aware of the financial situation in which some ratepayers found themselves and there were numerous opportunities provided for ratepayers experiencing difficulties to have their debt managed.

"Ratepayers who find themselves facing the auctioning of their property have ignored numerous phone calls, letters and approaches from council's debt management team and authorised recovery agency,” he said.

"It is quite normal for the outstanding rates on a majority of properties to be settled prior to auction.”

Council has an auction scheduled for Thursday, April 12 to dispose of properties on which rates remain unpaid.