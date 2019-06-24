Bundy council reveals latest way it's protecting turtles

NEW LOOK: The fence uses recycled materials.

NEW LOOK: The fence uses recycled materials. Facebook

A NEW fence at Burnett Heads is helping the environment in more ways than one, with recycled material protecting turtles from vehicle lights.

The project, funded through Works for Queensland, is the first of its kind in the region with recycled plastic materials used to make the fence.

Bundaberg Regional Council's divisional representative Scott Rowleson said the aim of the dunal fencing at Oaks Beach was to reduce the glow from car lights along the esplanade.

"The fencing, which uses recycled products including bollards, rails and cloth material, spans along 40 metres of the area,” he said.

The fence design was developed by council staff, with local businesses including Planet Shade also involved.

"The new design with eco-friendly material used, will visually enhance the area while doing great things for our turtle community,” he said.