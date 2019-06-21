Bundy council reveals key projects for coming year
BUNDABERG Regional Council has adopted a 2019-20 budget which seeks to balance cost-of-living pressure with new works to improve neighbourhoods and stimulate economic activity.
The rate revenue increase is the lowest in Council's 11-year history at 1.8 per cent.
Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg Region is poised for an exciting new era.
BUDGET INITIATIVES INCLUDE
Hughes Road, Bargara, extension $3.8 million
Gregory River water treatment upgrade (Childers/Woodgate) $18 million over two years
Branyan water treatment upgrades $3.2 million
North Bundaberg drainage improvements $670,000
Airport upgrades and aviation precinct development $2.7 million
Gin Gin Swimming Pool upgrade $270,000
Apple Tree Creek flood evacuation route $1.3 million (2020-21)
Givelda flood evacuation route $1.1 million
Winfield Road bridge replacements $3.8 million
Elliott Heads recreation facilities $650,000
Central Park upgrade, Bundaberg South $1 million
Back Windermere Road upgrade $1.4 million (2020-21)
Dittman/Avoca Street intersection improvements $1.2 million
Miara Holiday Park upgrades $720,000
Moncrieff Entertainment Centre upgrades $870,000
Gin Gin streetscape, stage 2 $4.3 million
CCTV video management system $300,000
Boreham Park upgrade $1 million
Gin Gin Service Centre and Library redevelopment $2.8 million
Reducing urban glow to protect turtles $811,000
"Looking at the broader economy, unemployment is still high but trending downwards. Agriculture is diversifying and creating new markets. Advanced manufacturing shows the Bundaberg Region is a clever community,” Mayor Dempsey said.
"We still face many challenges but the building blocks are in place. Council is playing its part in this Budget through sound financial management and targeted spending to stimulate business.”
Mayor Dempsey said Council recognises that cost-of-living pressures are a big issue for many people.
"We are raising the pensioner discount from $140 to $165 at an additional cost of $259,000 to provide relief for 10,360 pensioner ratepayers,” he said.
"These are some of the most disadvantaged members of our community.”
The budget commits nearly $108 million for capital projects, up from $102 million in the current financial year.
"This investment will build better roads and bridges, improve drainage, upgrade our parks and create more footpaths.
"Almost every resident will see Council workers and contractors in their neighbourhood over the next 12 months, building Australia's best regional community.
"Many of these projects are being funded through the State Government's Works for Queensland program. Others, such as the Gin Gin streetscape and Childers Pool upgrades, have received Federal Government support.”
Mayor Dempsey said the Regional Deal offers promise of more partnerships between Federal, State and Local Government, similar to the Gin Gin Community Hub, which all three levels of government are funding.
"Council continues to support arts and culture, sport and recreation, waste disposal, environmental management, food health and more through ongoing operational funds,” he said.
"The total budgeted operational expenditure in 2019-20 is $195 million.”