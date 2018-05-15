Bundy council meeting: Food vans, cemetery fees and more

THE Bundaberg Regional Council will hold its monthly briefing meeting tomorrow at its chambers on Bourbong St.

The briefing meeting will consider a recommendation from the finance department related to fees and charges for 2018-19.

It's understood fees and charges are generally proposed to increase by approximately 2.5%, which is less than last year's 3% increase.

It's also understood that zero increase is proposed for services including: swimming pool admission fees; airport car parking; Bundaberg Recreational Precinct - equestrian and cattle event hire fees.

Along with zero increase to home and community care, neighbourhood centres, disability services and client transport, as the council recognises these services are provided to disadvantaged members of the community.

A council spokesman said the cemetery fees related to children and veterans would also have a zero percent increase.

The disposal of clean green waste is proposed to remain unchanged to encourage disposal outside of landfill to reduce emissions.

The agenda includes an application to develop and operate a composting operation at Gregory River.

If approved, the facility is expected to reach production of 30,000 tonnes per year within seven years.

The council will also consider a recommendation to invite tenders for the purpose of mobile food vending at Christsen Park, Bargara.

This went before council briefing on March 21 where Mayor Jack Dempsey said he would like to hear feedback from the surrounding businesses before any decision was made.

Councillor Bill Trevor said he thought mobile vendors could be a convenience to families who may not enter the club in beachwear.

While, councillor Judy Peters aired concerns for the seaside businesses near the area.

It was held over for two meetings as more community consultation was needed.