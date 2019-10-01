Menu
Grant Errington ponders the future of the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club when it went into liquidation.
Bundy council looks at 10-year lease on liquidated bowls club

1st Oct 2019 11:00 AM
MOORE Park Beach Bowls Club is likely to be leased by the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The future of the club, which voluntarily entered into liquidation in June, was a late item placed in the council’s meeting agenda yesterday.

It was among 19 confidential items discussed in 36 minutes after the public gallery was sent from the room.

Mayor Jack Dempsey formally moved, when the meeting was open to the public again, that chief executive Steve Johnston should be given authoritisation to enter into a 10-year community lease with the bowls club.

The motion was seconded by the divisional councillor, Jason Bartels.

When the club went into liquidation, the chairman, Grant Errington, said the board had met with the mayor, chief executive, and the council legal team, with preliminary support for the club.

“This area is in a bit of a slump but the Bundaberg Regional Council has magnificent plans for the future,” he said.

Mr Errington said at the time the club would need to change from a commercial use to that of a community licence, and would need to operate solely on volunteers rather than by paid staff. It could not escape its “deep dark hole of liabilities” of more than $80,000.

