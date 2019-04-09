Bundy council leads way with big increase in youth trainees

WORKING HARD: Bundaberg Regional Council employees Alex Bion and Ben Scott are working with Council after recently completing their traineeships.

WORKING HARD: Bundaberg Regional Council employees Alex Bion and Ben Scott are working with Council after recently completing their traineeships. Contributed

WITH a focus on training and employing the region's youth, the Bundaberg Regional Council has shown it is dedicated to providing opportunities.

Chief executive officer Steve Johnston said the council was currently adding 22 trainees across the organisation in departments including parks and gardens, water services, community services, development planning and communications.

"This is an increase on last year's number of 13 and demonstrates council's commitment to helping address youth unemployment in the region,” Mr Johnston said.

WORKING HARD: Some of Bundaberg Regional Council's new trainees (back) Ethan McMillan and Abbie Raines; (front) Carissa Johansson and Michael Taylor. Contributed

"Council is utilising Federal Government funding assistance from the Youth Jobs Path program and the State Government's First Start Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.”

Mr Johnston said the traineeships were giving a step-up to young people in a competitive job market.

Information technology has always been an interest of 17-year-old Ethan McMillan.

"I chose subjects at school based on IT and when this traineeship came up, I knew council would be a great place to learn new skills,” he said.

While Moncrieff administration trainee, Carissa Johansson, said she was already gaining a good range of skills.

grow your own grow your own

"I am particularly enjoying the element of graphic design and I'll be able to take the administration experience with me for jobs in the future,” she said.

Michael Taylor had previously worked elsewhere in procurement and said he was pleased he could take that experience to his traineeship in strategic supply.

Abbie Raines was already studying a Certificate III in business administration when the traineeship in people, safety and culture was offered.

"I'm happy to be getting the practical experience needed to support my studies,” Abbie said.

"Hopefully working at council will set me up for a lifelong career in business administration.”

Alex Bion has experienced first-hand the benefit of a council traineeship. He was given a full time position after the completion of his horticulture traineeship earlier this year.