Bundy Council launches plant swap program, targeting weeds

GARDEN SOLUTION: Bundaberg Landcare's Carol Anderson and Mike Johnson with Cr Wayne Honor at the Landcare Nursery. Mike Knott BUN041018LANDCARE4

GETTING back to the grass roots, Bundaberg Regional Council has joined Bundaberg and District Landcare Association to help residents rid their yards of undesirable plants.

Environment and Natural Resources spokesperson Wayne Honor said the 'Help stop the spread, plant natives instead' program, being introduced under a six-month trial, was a win-win arrangement for residents, the environment and the council.

"Our land protection staff, in consultation with Bundaberg Landcare, have identified four pest plants that are prolific throughout the region's urban gardens and have chosen to target them through the plant natives instead program,” Cr Honor said.

"Plants targeted for removal in the initial rollout of the program will be the Broad-leaved pepper, Brazilian cherry, Easter cassia and Yellow bells.

"Under the program, residents can register their interest in participating and, after removing an established plant on our targeted plants list, they will receive a token redeemable for one native plant at the Bundaberg Landcare nursery.”

Cr Honor said allowing the targeted species to remain in urban backyards would come at the expense of native varieties.

Bundaberg Landcare president Michael Johnson said the targeted species were abundant in the Bundaberg Region and were causing a "crisis for our natural environment”.

Anyone interested in participating can contact the council's land protection team on 1300 883 699 to arrange an inspection and identification of targeted environmental weeds on their property.