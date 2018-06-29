Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
McCoys Creek bridge is prone to flooding.
McCoys Creek bridge is prone to flooding. Max Fleet BUN291210WET5
Council News

Bundy council issues two new tender notices

Sarah Steger
by
29th Jun 2018 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Regional Council is looking for suitable business operators to provide a range of preventative maintenance products and package these products into kits for use by their fleet operations workshops.

The council owns and operates a fleet of about 700 major plant consisting of light vehicles, heavy vehicles and yellow construction plant, with two mechanical workshops in Bundaberg and Childers currently being operated by the council to service the fleet.

The tender is divided into five categories - light vehicle, heavy vehicle, yellow plant, other plant and workshop consumables.

The council's spend in 2017 across all five categories was about $220,000 (ex-GST), however this is a guide only.

The invitation to offer for the three-year contract, which includes two options for 12-month extensions, was released on June 23.

The closing date for the Supply and Delivery of Preventative Maintenance Services (Filters, Parts and Consumables) tender is July 11.

For more information, got to www.lgtendernox.com.au.

Tenders for the lining of culverts on McCoys Creek Crossing closed June 26.

The contract to line the existing culverts with a suitable liner will prevent corrosion and is expected to start in August. Work will take about three months.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SINKING OF TOBRUK: Photos, videos and a pod of dolphins

    premium_icon SINKING OF TOBRUK: Photos, videos and a pod of dolphins

    News THE Tobruk has sunk. Steve Hoseck, project manager for Ex-Hmas Tobruk, explained the process.

    Coast family caught up in horror double fatal

    premium_icon Coast family caught up in horror double fatal

    News A family holiday to the Great Barrier Reef has become a nightmare

    CRASH: Two confirmed dead in fiery head-on crash

    CRASH: Two confirmed dead in fiery head-on crash

    News Sedan, station wagon and truck involved in highway crash

    BREAKING: Child suffers burns, paramedics on scene

    BREAKING: Child suffers burns, paramedics on scene

    Breaking A child suffering from a number of burns will be taken to hospital

    • 29th Jun 2018 3:53 PM

    Local Partners