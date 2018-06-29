Bundy council issues two new tender notices

BUNDABERG Regional Council is looking for suitable business operators to provide a range of preventative maintenance products and package these products into kits for use by their fleet operations workshops.

The council owns and operates a fleet of about 700 major plant consisting of light vehicles, heavy vehicles and yellow construction plant, with two mechanical workshops in Bundaberg and Childers currently being operated by the council to service the fleet.

The tender is divided into five categories - light vehicle, heavy vehicle, yellow plant, other plant and workshop consumables.

The council's spend in 2017 across all five categories was about $220,000 (ex-GST), however this is a guide only.

The invitation to offer for the three-year contract, which includes two options for 12-month extensions, was released on June 23.

The closing date for the Supply and Delivery of Preventative Maintenance Services (Filters, Parts and Consumables) tender is July 11.

For more information, got to www.lgtendernox.com.au.

Tenders for the lining of culverts on McCoys Creek Crossing closed June 26.

The contract to line the existing culverts with a suitable liner will prevent corrosion and is expected to start in August. Work will take about three months.