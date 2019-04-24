Bundy council has a field day supporting sport projects

IT WAS a field day for sport in Bundaberg at today's monthly council meeting.

Councillors all voted to support the Kendall's Flat Masterplan, the Bulls Masters Country Challenge, Bundaberg Cricket association funding and the Pop-Up Polo event.

Cr Helen Blackburn moved the motion of a financial contribution for the Kendall's Flat masterplan to create a joint facility for AFL and cricket.

"This is a great collaboration between AFL Queensland, Queensland Cricket, Regional Sport and Recreation Reference Group and Bundaberg Cricket who have come to speak to us to discuss the development of a masterplan for Kendall's Flat,” she said.

"They've agreed to facilitate a process to get some funding, to look at how they can make it a better facility for the whole community.

"They're asking for money from us so they can get that started, an expected total of $18,000 for the entire work of creating that masterplan before they are able to apply for grants.”

Cr Blackburn encouraged councillors to vote in favour of the masterplan.

"I believe it's going to be a great facility for the future of the community,” she said.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said council had no intention to move cricket from Salter Oval to Kendall's Flat.

Bundaberg Cricket Association also received council support for upgrades to Salter Oval which include a new roof on the clubhouse, a canteen and kitchen, change rooms and a disability toilet facility.

Council agreed to provide $10,000 in funding from the 2019-20 budget to assist with the upgrades.

"The total cost of the project is $107,650,” Cr Blackburn said.

"Bundaberg Cricket Association and Queensland Cricket are submitting a grant to Cricket Australia for the Salter Oval upgrade.

"Bundaberg Cricket has $30,000 to contribute towards the project and is seeking a contribution from council towards the projects.”