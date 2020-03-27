BUNDY COUNCIL ELECTION 2020: Every candidate, every booth
VOTERS will head to the polls for Queensland’s quadrennial local government elections tomorrow, Saturday, March 28.
Division 2 and Division 8 voters will not vote for a councillor, as there was only one nomination in each; both were therefore elected unopposed. However, electors will still need to vote in the mayoral ballot.
In light of coronavirus restrictions, the Electoral Commission of Queensland is asking voters to:
- Bring a pen or pencil (pencils will still be required)
- Follow social distancing guidelines inside and outside booths
- Use hand sanitiser after voting
ECQ staff have ramped up cleaning of polling booths to ensure hard surfaces are regularly disinfected.
Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday said there was no risk in voting tomorrow.
Dr Young said she had been in regular phone contact with electoral commissioner Pat Vidgin.
“We’ve worked through every strategy that can be put in place, and he’s done all of that and more,” she said.
Dr Young said the number of people left to vote tomorrow was “relatively smaller” given high levels of pre-polling and postal voting.
She also praised Queenslanders for co-operating with authorities.
Dr Young advised people to bring their voting ID cards from the ECQ and to decide who they will vote for before arriving to speed up the process at booths.
“Take your own pen, walk into the booth, mark off who you’re voting for and walk out,” she said.
For Bundaberg Regional Council, the candidates and voting booths are:
MAYOR
- Helen Blackburn
- Jack Dempsey
- Kirt Anthony
DIVISION 1
Division 1 candidates are Jason Bartels, Scott Allison and Peter Wyatt.
- Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd, Avondale
- Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, Bundaberg North
- Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd, Gooburrum
- Moore Park Beach Community Hall, 1 Club Ave, Moore Park Beach
- North Bundaberg Progress Hall, cnr Queen and Gavegan Sts, Bundaberg North
- Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd, Oakwood
- Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd, Sharon (only assisted disability access)
- Yandaran State School, School Lane, Yandaran
DIVISION 2
Division 2 candidate Bill Trevor has been re-elected unopposed.
- Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, Alloway
- Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Highway, Apple Tree Creek
- Buxton Community Hall, 49 Powers St, Buxton (only assisted disability access)
- Childers Community Stadium, 22 North St, Childers
- Cordalba State School, 1 Cemetery Rd, Cordalba
- Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood
- Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, Woodgate
DIVISION 3
Division 3 candidates are David Ferguson, Paul Bongioletti and Wayne Honor.
- Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Highway, Booyal
- Bullyard State School, 2359 Bucca Rd, Bullyard (no disability access)
- Gin Gin State School, 13 May St, Gin Gin
- Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, Givelda
- Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd, South Kolan
- Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St, Wallaville
DIVISION 4
Division 4 candidates are Tanya Jones, Tracey McPhee and John Valuch.
- Anglican Parish Hall, Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central
- Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, Bundaberg North
- Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, Bundaberg
- Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg
- North Bundaberg Progress Hall, cnr Queen and Gavegan Sts, Bundaberg North
DIVISION 5
Division 5 candidates are Beau Jansen and Greg Barnes.
- St Peter’s Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, Bargara
- Coral Coast Baptist Church, 596 Windermere Rd, Innes Park North
DIVISION 6
Division 6 candidates are Tanya McLoughlin and Kelly Woods.
- St Peter’s Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, Bargara
- Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, Burnett Heads (assisted disabled access)
- Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, Elliott Heads
- Coral Coast Baptist Church, 596 Windermere Rd, Innes Park North
- Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, Bundaberg
DIVISION 7
Division 7 candidates are Ramon Creevey, Joseph Ellul, Vince Habermann and Mitch Pukallus.
- Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg
- Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, Bundaberg
- Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Rd, Thabeban
DIVISION 8
Division 8 candidate Steve Cooper has been re-elected unopposed.
- Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St, Avoca (assisted disabled access)
- Branyan Rd State School, 430 Branyan Drive, Bundaberg (assisted disabled access)
- Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg
DIVISION 9
Division 9 candidates are Geoff Augutis, May Mitchell and Chris Foley.
- Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, Bundaberg East
- Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, Bundaberg
- Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, Kalkie (assisted disabled access)
- Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, Bundaberg (assisted disabled access)
DIVISION 10
Division 10 candidates are John Learmonth and Tim Sayre.
- Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, Bundaberg
- Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Rd, Thabeban
- Walkervale State School, 46A Hurst St, Bundaberg (assisted disabled access)