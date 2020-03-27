BUNDY COUNCIL ELECTION 2020: Every candidate, every booth

SPACED APART: Voters follow social distancing guidelines at the Bundaberg pre-polling booth on Maryborough St about 2pm today.

VOTERS will head to the polls for Queensland’s quadrennial local government elections tomorrow, Saturday, March 28.

Division 2 and Division 8 voters will not vote for a councillor, as there was only one nomination in each; both were therefore elected unopposed. However, electors will still need to vote in the mayoral ballot.

In light of coronavirus restrictions, the Electoral Commission of Queensland is asking voters to:

Bring a pen or pencil (pencils will still be required)

Follow social distancing guidelines inside and outside booths

Use hand sanitiser after voting

ECQ staff have ramped up cleaning of polling booths to ensure hard surfaces are regularly disinfected.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young yesterday said there was no risk in voting tomorrow.

Dr Young said she had been in regular phone contact with electoral commissioner Pat Vidgin.

“We’ve worked through every strategy that can be put in place, and he’s done all of that and more,” she said.

Dr Young said the number of people left to vote tomorrow was “relatively smaller” given high levels of pre-polling and postal voting.

She also praised Queenslanders for co-operating with authorities.

Dr Young advised people to bring their voting ID cards from the ECQ and to decide who they will vote for before arriving to speed up the process at booths.

“Take your own pen, walk into the booth, mark off who you’re voting for and walk out,” she said.

For Bundaberg Regional Council, the candidates and voting booths are:

MAYOR

Helen Blackburn

Jack Dempsey

Kirt Anthony

DIVISION 1

Division 1 candidates are Jason Bartels, Scott Allison and Peter Wyatt.

Avondale State School, 371 Avondale Rd, Avondale

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, Bundaberg North

Gooburrum State School, 14 Gooburrum Rd, Gooburrum

Moore Park Beach Community Hall, 1 Club Ave, Moore Park Beach

North Bundaberg Progress Hall, cnr Queen and Gavegan Sts, Bundaberg North

Oakwood State School, 125 Oakwood School Rd, Oakwood

Sharon State School, 18 Sharon School Rd, Sharon (only assisted disability access)

Yandaran State School, School Lane, Yandaran

DIVISION 2

Division 2 candidate Bill Trevor has been re-elected unopposed.

Alloway State School, 4334 Goodwood Rd, Alloway

Apple Tree Creek Memorial Hall, 29394 Bruce Highway, Apple Tree Creek

Buxton Community Hall, 49 Powers St, Buxton (only assisted disability access)

Childers Community Stadium, 22 North St, Childers

Cordalba State School, 1 Cemetery Rd, Cordalba

Goodwood State School, 1802 Goodwood Rd, Goodwood

Woodgate Community Hall, Esplanade, Woodgate

DIVISION 3

Division 3 candidates are David Ferguson, Paul Bongioletti and Wayne Honor.

Booyal Central State School, 31620 Bruce Highway, Booyal

Bullyard State School, 2359 Bucca Rd, Bullyard (no disability access)

Gin Gin State School, 13 May St, Gin Gin

Givelda State School, 754 Pine Creek Rd, Givelda

Kolan South State School, 2297 Gin Gin Rd, South Kolan

Wallaville State School, 7 Grey St, Wallaville

DIVISION 4

Division 4 candidates are Tanya Jones, Tracey McPhee and John Valuch.

Anglican Parish Hall, Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central

Bundaberg North State School, Mt Perry Rd, Bundaberg North

Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, Bundaberg

Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg

North Bundaberg Progress Hall, cnr Queen and Gavegan Sts, Bundaberg North

DIVISION 5

Division 5 candidates are Beau Jansen and Greg Barnes.

St Peter’s Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, Bargara

Coral Coast Baptist Church, 596 Windermere Rd, Innes Park North

DIVISION 6

Division 6 candidates are Tanya McLoughlin and Kelly Woods.

St Peter’s Church Hall, 19 Bauer St, Bargara

Burnett Heads State School, 52 Burnett Heads Rd, Burnett Heads (assisted disabled access)

Elliott Heads State School, 143 Breusch Rd, Elliott Heads

Coral Coast Baptist Church, 596 Windermere Rd, Innes Park North

Woongarra State School, 468 Elliott Heads Rd, Bundaberg

DIVISION 7

Division 7 candidates are Ramon Creevey, Joseph Ellul, Vince Habermann and Mitch Pukallus.

Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg

Norville State School, 9 Dr Mays Rd, Bundaberg

Thabeban State School, 270 Goodwood Rd, Thabeban

DIVISION 8

Division 8 candidate Steve Cooper has been re-elected unopposed.

Bundaberg Church of Christ, 76 Twyford St, Avoca (assisted disabled access)

Branyan Rd State School, 430 Branyan Drive, Bundaberg (assisted disabled access)

Bundaberg West State School, Steffensen St, Bundaberg

DIVISION 9

Division 9 candidates are Geoff Augutis, May Mitchell and Chris Foley.

Bundaberg East State School, 33 Scotland St, Bundaberg East

Bundaberg South State School, Walla St, Bundaberg

Kalkie State School, 257 Bargara Rd, Kalkie (assisted disabled access)

Kepnock State High School, 43 Kepnock Rd, Bundaberg (assisted disabled access)

DIVISION 10

Division 10 candidates are John Learmonth and Tim Sayre.