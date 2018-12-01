Bundy council cracks down on off-leash hounds

DOG owners are being warned of a recent crackdown on illegally walking dogs unrestrained on restricted beaches.

Bundaberg Regional Council have announced it has been left with no option but to issue on-the-spot fines to dog owners ignoring environmental warnings after an increasing number of community complaints.

Animal control portfolio councillor Scott Rowleson said council officers had received an influx of complaints, particularly at the environmentally sensitive Elliot Heads beach inlet.

Elliot Heads resident Andrew Sydes walked his Australian Bulldog, Tank, on the Elliot Heads beach every day.

He said he had lived in the area for a year and hadn't realised dogs were supposed to be restrained on Elliot Heads beach.

"Everyone's always had their dogs off the leash here so I just sort of assumed,” Mr Sydes said.

Cr Rowleson said the five designated off-leash areas throughout the region were suitable options for energetic pooches to play.

Mr Sydes said he didn't know the location of any off-leash areas and said council had a role to play in accessibility for these activities before handing out fines.

"I guess if it's clearly communicated where the beaches are, where the off-leash areas are and if there are enough of them around that there's reasonable access to it for everyone in the community then I guess that's fair enough, but I don't think that the council's satisfied those criteria,” he said.

"I think there should be a good amount around because lots of people have dogs and I think a part of responsible dog ownership is exercising them well and giving them some stimulation, the beach is great for that.”

Cr Rowleson said Elliot Heads was visited by thousands of migratory shore wading birds annually and "it is essential to their survival that we offer them an undisturbed stay in our region”.

"Officers will be increasing patrols in problem areas and issuing on-the-spot fines of $261 to any dog owner walking dogs off leash in restricted areas,” he said.

The off-leash areas in the region include Lions Park in North Bundaberg, the northern end of Fred Courtice Avenue in Bargara, the dog park at Daphne Geddes Park, the dog park at Mary Kinross Park, and sections of the bathing reserve and foreshore at Woodgate.