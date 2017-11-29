Menu
Bundy could be in for flash flooding

Crystal Jones
by

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the region over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Toowoomba, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg and Caboolture.

62mm recorded in an hour has been recorded at Enoggera Dam.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3.05pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

The Bureau and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.

