Bundy cosplayers ready to take on Brisbane

SUPER: Ethan Ramsey as Captain America, Jess Stardust as Maya, Adam Nicol as Jedi Warrior (front), Tim Clark as Darth Nihilus, Amy Thunderbolt as Bulma and Tim Scarborough as Spiderman. Mike Knott BUN210917COSPLAY2

NESTLED between Spider-Man and Captain America, Jess Staardust is full of confidence as she strides through Bundaberg's Botanic Gardens.

Anyone who happened to be near the gardens on Thursday would have done a double-take as they watched Jess and her cosplay friends strike a pose for our NewsMail photographer.

Needing a creative outlet, Jess, 21, found solace in the small, but growing Bundaberg cosplay community.

Jess Staardust as Velma from Scooby Doo. Facebook

"At the start of the year, I had one cosplay friend and I've discovered these other guys who enjoy it as much as we do,” she said.

"It gives me a sense of confidence.

"There's no discrimination and it's open to anyone.”

For this photo shoot, Jess is dressed up as Maya - a character from the popular video game Borderlands 2.

Amy Thunderbolt in her cosplay outfit. Beethy photography

The group is preparing for a trip to Brisbane for Oz Comic-Con, Australia's largest pop culture expo, with overseas guests including Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa.

This is Jess's first comic-con adventure.

"I don't go for the stars. I just love meeting other cosplayers and getting tips,” she said.

"To meet those people and be part of that community where nothing is too weird.”

The local cosplayers bring a lot of joy to children in hospital wards and community events.

Jess let slip that plans were already afoot for a pop culture convention in Bundaberg next year.

To join the group and get more info about any upcoming events, visit the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Cosplay Facebook page @Bundabergcosplay.