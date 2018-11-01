Bundy cops fighting the good fight against DV

GOING DOWN: Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said the decrease may be a result of incre

GOING DOWN: Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said the decrease may be a result of incre mike knott

BUNDABERG police are making inroads into tackling the region's shocking rate of domestic violence incidents, with the number of cases dropping by 50 for the year.

New statistics show a decline in domestic violence cases in Bundy by at least 50 instances between October 2017 and September this year compared to the same period a year ago.

However the news in the rest of the Wide Bay region is not so good, with 142 additional cases during the same period.

Bundaberg's results comes off the back of targeted work by police.

"The message to offenders is that police have more power than them and we'll ensure that we use our powers to protect victims,” Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said.

Snr Sgt McGarry said the decrease could be due to discussions in the media.

"Domestic violence is all about power,” he said.

"It starts off slowly and it builds, and it's recognising those signs of emotional abuse, financial abuse, verbal abuse and of course physical abuse - that's all domestic violence under the legislation.

He said anyone subjected to domestic violence, or who knew someone who was, should contact police.

Service providers work hand in hand with local law enforcement to offer help to victims, such as counselling.

"I'm pretty proud to say that we've submitted over 500 referrals in the last 12 months to both victims of domestic violence and domestic violence perpetrators in the local Bundaberg area,” Snr Sgt McGarry said.

"The message to anyone who is subjected to domestic violence is to contact us so we can ensure we can get them the help they need.”

Wide Bay has had 1882 cases of domestic violence in the past 12 months, an increase from 1740 on the previous year.