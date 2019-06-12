Menu
MEDAL RECIPIENT: Bundaberg Policewoman Sgt Meg Owens will receive an Australian Police Medal for her services.
Bundy cop one of seven in Qld to receive award

Geordi Offord
12th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDABERG police woman was one of just seven officers in Queensland named as a recipient of the Australian Police Medal and nationally honoured for distinguished service.

Bundaberg's Sergeant Meg Owens was named in the Queen's Birthday list along with six other officers from around the state.

Sgt Owens was recognised for her leadership, professionalism and expertise in investigative practices over her 28 years of service.

She joined the QPS in August 1989, with her first posting as a First Year Constable in the Brisbane metro area before transferring to Ipswich and Goodna where she started work in the Criminal Investigation Branch.

After four years she moved to the warmer climate of Townsville where she continued to hone her investigative skills in the CIB, obtaining her appointment as a detective.

In January 2000, it was time for another change, and she made the decision to move to Bundaberg and has called it home since.

"I'm very honoured to receive the award, very humbled and very surprised,” she said.

"For me I like that everyday is a different day and each day can be very unexpected.”

Some of Sgt Owens' highlights throughout her career include working in the criminal investigation branch and working as a member of the of the District Recovery Co-Ordination Team in response to the ex tropical Cyclone Oswald.

Commisioner Ian Stewart said each of the APM recipients displayed the desired and exemplary attributes of police officer and was proud to acknowledge them on their outstanding service.

All APM recipients will be presented with their medals at an upcoming ceremony.

Bundaberg News Mail

