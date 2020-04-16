Bundy continues to shine bright in solar panel stakes

Solar panels installed on the roof. Bundy has the most in Australia based on postcode.

WHEN it comes to making full use of the sun with solar energy, Bundaberg remains firmly at the top.

Bundaberg is number one again, staying at the top in postcodes for solar rooftop installations.

The data came from the Clean Energy Council’s latest report, which covered 2019.

It revealed that Bundaberg all up has 13,942 installations on rooftops around the region.

This is the most out of any postcode in Australia and is the second year in a row that it has happened.

Bundy has also been top in five of the past six years.

Bundaberg all up installed 2,882 solar rooftops in 2019, which made up over one per cent of total installations for Australia.

Wide Bay overall also fared well with Hervey Bay number three on the list.

“People can see the value in solar when there is not much else giving you a great return,” Solahart Bundaberg and Hervey Bay owner Darren Page said.

“Solar has been a good return, something which banks and others with their offers can’t match.”

Page is talking about how much savings households get on their electricity bill by getting credits back through the grid and saving money through the use of solar.

He added that the value of solar with electricity prices rising has started to outweigh the negative of providing the one lump sum to install the panels.

“The general equation has gotten better with prices falling,” Page said.

“It will get better with better batteries.

“There is also the interest free options for people.”

Page said the main reason Bundaberg is top comes from not only the climate but from the incentives that have been given to buy.

“Solar is slightly better in Queensland than other states,” he said.

“I believe that is because of the incentives by the Queensland Government.”

Page said the biggest years came early, in 2011, 2012, and 2013, before falling after the rebates stopped, which forced a decline for the next couple of years.

It is now coming back with last year and 2017 big years, according to Page.

But he doesn’t know how this year will go with the coronavirus pandemic.

“2017 was bigger for us, but this year we’re still busy,” he said.

“But we’re not sure how everything is going with (coronavirus).”