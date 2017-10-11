Bundy company takes on Burnett Heads tender

A BUNDABERG-BASED contractor has been awarded a multi-million- dollar contract for the Burnett Heads streetscape and wastewater project.

Development Construction Pty Ltd, founded by Andrew and Nicole Santalucia, has been awarded the project.

It comes as Bundaberg Regional Council adopted the Burnett Heads Local Plan at an ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the streetscape project was estimated to start in mid-November and has attracted state and federal funding of more than $6.2million.

"Ergon Energy has also agreed to a cost sharing arrangement with the council on the undergrounding of power and this has a potential project saving of around half a million dollars,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The adoption of the Burnett Heads Local Plan specifically addresses the construction of an improved streetscape in Zunker St, the delivery of wastewater infrastructure and proposed amendments to the planning scheme.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the local plan recommended a 250-metre upgrade in Zunker St as well as parts of Moss and Sommerville Sts and Hermans Rd.

"The Zunker St improvements have been widely discussed, with the project delivering widened footpaths; improved landscaping; no net loss of on-street parking; integration of smart technology including CCTV, Wi-Fi and an electric car-charging station.

"The community has been widely consulted on this local plan and although 15 submissions were received, the vast majority were supportive of the plan.

"The community consultation did result in some changes being effected around the proposed future development of the marina site.”

Divisional representative Councillor Scott Rowleson said the local plan recommends servicing the town centre and adjoining marina with wastewater infrastructure.

"Sewering the area is fundamental to promoting development within the town centre area,” he said.

"It would be pointless to undertake a streetscape project to beautify the town centre if we did not address the development potential of vacant lots near that location.”