Bundy company secures contract for one shell of an expansion

TURTLE POWER: A cafe, 30-seat amphitheatre, and an engaging interpretative experience are all part of a $17 million redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

TURTLE POWER: A cafe, 30-seat amphitheatre, and an engaging interpretative experience are all part of a $17 million redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

CONSTRUCTION of the new multi-million-dollar Mon Repos turtle centre will begin in August, with a Bundaberg company to lead the project.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the State Government, which contributed more than $16 million towards the redevelopment, entered into a contract with Bundy-based Murchie Constructions to build the brand new centre.

"This contract marks an exciting step forward for turtle conservation efforts and regional tourism,” Ms Enoch said.

"By updating the Mon Repos turtle centre we will be able give visitors an exciting eco-based tourism experience all year round, even outside of turtle season.

"Not only will the new centre bring extra tourism dollars into Bundaberg for years to come while promoting the importance of turtle conservation, but the fact that we are working with a local company means this project will benefit the local economy.”

The new centre will include a cafe, updated interpretive material and a theatrette providing an "immersive experience” during and outside the summer turtle nesting season.

Work will start in July, with the first work including the installation of mains water and sewerage pipes being funded by Bundaberg Regional Council.

An upgraded power supply is also being installed and the opportunity is being taken to put this underground.

This will allow the removal of the existing overhead power line and increase the potential for rehabilitation of vegetation on the conservation park.

Construction of the new centre will begin in August and is expected to take 12 months.

Ms Enoch said the government was working with Bundaberg Regional Council - which is contributing $1.5 million of in-kind resourcing - to attract more tourists to the centre outside of the turtle nesting season.

Mayor Jack Dempsey welcomed the announcement and thanked the Queensland Government for its support, saying it will boost the region's $442 million tourism industry.

"Council is pleased to partner with the State Government to deliver this world-class facility, which adds to the many tourism opportunities offered in our region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The economic benefits of a project of this scale will not just underpin the tourism industry, but flow right throughout our community.

"Mon Repos is a unique natural attraction which draws local, national and international visitors and this investment in our iconic turtles will ensure those visitors can enjoy an unforgettable experience year-round.”

Ms Enoch said the turtle tours would continue to run with as little disruption as possible later in the year and as the building of the new centre was expected to run through the 2018 - 2019 turtle season, special considerations have been put in place.