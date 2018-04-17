Bundy company saves $21K a year with power program

MONEY SAVER: Trent De Paoli at Austchilli, which has cut its power bills by an estimated $21,000 each year and are urging other producers to follow its lead.

AUSTCHILLI is saving mega bucks on energy and the company is urging local farmers to jump on board the power bill-cutting express train.

Bundaberg farmers can now apply to receive a free energy efficiency audit to help lower power bills.

The offer is part of the Palaszczuk Government's $10 million Energy Savers Plus Program, which was spruiked in the region today by Energy Minister Anthony Lynham.

Dr Lynham said, as a previous participant of the program, Austchilli had cut their power bills by an estimated $21,000 each year.

"The extended program will provide energy efficiency solutions for up to 200 farms across Queensland, just like Austchilli, to help drive down power bills,” Dr Lynham said.

"Following the success of the program's first phase, delivered in partnership with the Queensland Farmers Federation and Ergon Energy, applications are now open for phase two for farmers to receive a free energy audit and up to $20,000 to help implement energy saving measures.”

"These energy audits are worth their weight in gold as farmers will receive thousands of dollars' worth of professional advice for free.

Dr Lynham said in the first phase of the Energy Savers Plus program Ergon Energy delivered energy audits for almost 100 Queensland primary producers, resulting in $1.5 million in annual power savings to date.

"The Energy Savers Plus program is part of our $2 billion Affordable Energy Plan which is enabling families, community groups, businesses and farmers to save on their power bills, lowering the cost of living and business,” he said.

MONEY SAVER: Energy Minister Anthony Lynham at Austchilli in Bundaberg today. Contributed

Austchilli general manager Ian Gaffel said the company had been able to reduce its power usage per kilogram of product out the door, in both their farming and manufacturing operations while substantially growing the business.

"It is a great outcome for us to have independent professional advice that has enabled me to focus on a prioritised series of cost savings for the business,” he said.

"We took the recommendations from the audit and implemented both the variable speed drives on the irrigation motors and commenced an LED light replacement program.

"We also decided to go above and beyond the audit recommendation to install additional rooftop solar.”

"These measures see us now replacing 27 per cent of our energy usage with renewables which has contributed to growing the business by some 30 per cent.”

Mr Gaffel said he would encourage all primary producers to check their electricity usage and take advantage of the Energy Savers Program.

QFF President Stuart Armitage said that the Energy Savers Program was an important resource for Queensland farmers to help them identify and implement energy efficiency practices for their businesses.

"More than 60 per cent of the 130 farms participating in the previous Energy Savers Program are implementing or planning to implement the energy cost savings identified,” he said.

Applications close May 29.

Click here to apply or find out more.