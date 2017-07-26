Bundy company among hundreds stung in builder collapse

BIG DEBTS: Bloomer Constructions left 600 creditors in its wake when it folded, court documents show.

A HODGEPODGE of creditors were at odds over how to claw back money after a construction firm went belly up, court documents show.

People and companies owed millions after Bloomer Constructions collapsed voted against liquidation and in favour of a different arrangement.

Companies from across Queensland including in Bundaberg were among those claiming money owed, papers filed in Brisbane Supreme Court show.

More than 600 creditors were identified in an affidavit from administrator Sule Arnautovic earlier this year.

"There are severable identifiable groups of creditors, with varying priorities," Sule Arnautovic wrote.

These included "subcontractors, trade suppliers, employees, larger developers" as well as "mums and dads" home owners, National Australia Bank, insurance companies, statutory authorities and others.

Bundaberg firm Kens Group of Companies was owed $2041.47.

Other creditors include a Maryborough timber supplier stung for $426,607, a Gladstone landscaper owed $27,000 and firms across the state including in Emerald, Warwick, Goondiwindi, the Sunshine Coast and Rockhampton.

Some Brisbane companies were claiming more than $350,000.

Bloomer owner Onterran said in a market update "the formalities of entering into the DOCA are in the process of being completed and a market update will be provided once done".

A creditor who was at the most recent creditors meeting said people owed money had voted for a deed of company arrangement instead of liquidation

DOCAs aim to get a better return for creditors than immediate winding up of the company.

Subbies United spokesman John Goddard was among those claiming money owed.

As someone owed money before when building firms fell over, he had little faith in liquidations.

"In 30 years I've not seen a cent come back to me or my company," he said.

The Bloomer collapse was part of a broader industry malaise, a downturn which Mr Goddard blamed partly on changes the previous LNP government made to financial reporting provisions.

There was no suggestion Bloomer was a rogue operator - in fact, Mr Goddard praised efforts made to repay subbies owed money.

"I've never seen a building company try to actually get creditors paid like that," he said.

But, he said, the 2014 changes emboldened sharks elsewhere in the industry.

The Queensland building industry was generally in a "terrible" situation, he said, but some initiatives were providing a glimmer of hope.

Mr Goddard said the Palaszczuk Government's new project bank accounts would provide some protection for subbies.

"You don't have to go to bed at night sweating over a $100,000 cheque."