Bundy community groups share in more than $200,000

SAFE AND SECURE: John Field and Warren Seawright at Bundaberg Bowls Club, which received a grant to install a security system.

SAFE AND SECURE: John Field and Warren Seawright at Bundaberg Bowls Club, which received a grant to install a security system.

GRANTS worth more than $200,000 have been given to Bundy community groups in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The grants include:

$21,644 to Brothers Cricket Club to buy a bowling machine and equipment

$11,000 to Bundaberg Table Tennis to apply heat reflective paint to its shed

$29,915 for Bundaberg Bowls Club to install a security system and buy equipment

$6000 to Bundaberg Horse and Pony Club to buy an electronic sports timer

$25,785.77 to the Legacy Club of Bundaberg to build a roof over its outdoor area

$19,000 to Bundaberg Small Bore Rifle Club to upgrade field lighting and buy a shipping container

$35,000 to Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Society to lay concrete and build a shed

$16,315 to Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle Bundaberg to buy wheelchairs and a hoist, and build a garden bed

$5410.36 to the Bundaberg SES to buy equipment

$7363.63 to Football Bundaberg to install a hot water system

$1733.69 to Quota International of Bundaberg to buy a laptop and printer

$35,00 to Bundaberg Softball Association for a facility upgrade and to buy equipment

Click here for more information on the grants.