SAFE AND SECURE: John Field and Warren Seawright at Bundaberg Bowls Club, which received a grant to install a security system.
Bundy community groups share in more than $200,000

Jay Fielding
jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 3:00 PM
GRANTS worth more than $200,000 have been given to Bundy community groups in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The grants include:

  • $21,644 to Brothers Cricket Club to buy a bowling machine and equipment
  • $11,000 to Bundaberg Table Tennis to apply heat reflective paint to its shed
  • $29,915 for Bundaberg Bowls Club to install a security system and buy equipment
  • $6000 to Bundaberg Horse and Pony Club to buy an electronic sports timer
  • $25,785.77 to the Legacy Club of Bundaberg to build a roof over its outdoor area
  • $19,000 to Bundaberg Small Bore Rifle Club to upgrade field lighting and buy a shipping container
  • $35,000 to Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Society to lay concrete and build a shed
  • $16,315 to Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle Bundaberg to buy wheelchairs and a hoist, and build a garden bed
  • $5410.36 to the Bundaberg SES to buy equipment
  • $7363.63 to Football Bundaberg to install a hot water system
  • $1733.69 to Quota International of Bundaberg to buy a laptop and printer
  • $35,00 to Bundaberg Softball Association for a facility upgrade and to buy equipment

Click here for more information on the grants.

bundaberg gambling community benefit fund
Bundaberg News Mail

