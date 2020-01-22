Bundy community groups share in more than $200,000
GRANTS worth more than $200,000 have been given to Bundy community groups in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
The grants include:
- $21,644 to Brothers Cricket Club to buy a bowling machine and equipment
- $11,000 to Bundaberg Table Tennis to apply heat reflective paint to its shed
- $29,915 for Bundaberg Bowls Club to install a security system and buy equipment
- $6000 to Bundaberg Horse and Pony Club to buy an electronic sports timer
- $25,785.77 to the Legacy Club of Bundaberg to build a roof over its outdoor area
- $19,000 to Bundaberg Small Bore Rifle Club to upgrade field lighting and buy a shipping container
- $35,000 to Bundaberg Yesteryear Machinery Society to lay concrete and build a shed
- $16,315 to Endeavour Foundation Learning and Lifestyle Bundaberg to buy wheelchairs and a hoist, and build a garden bed
- $5410.36 to the Bundaberg SES to buy equipment
- $7363.63 to Football Bundaberg to install a hot water system
- $1733.69 to Quota International of Bundaberg to buy a laptop and printer
- $35,00 to Bundaberg Softball Association for a facility upgrade and to buy equipment
