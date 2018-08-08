Parma for a farmer: Bundy pubs unite for struggling farmers

FARM FANTASTIC: The Melbourne Hotel's Beau Jansen proud to help out struggling farmers

Toni Benson-Rogan

SOUTH Kolan Hotel Motel is joining hotels and clubs across Bundaberg to get behind our struggling farmers with the 'Parma for a Farmer' campaign.

Owner Jo Duffy said they would be donating $5 from every parmigiana sold on Friday night to Buy a Bale, a campaign providing feed for live-stock to drought-stricken farmers.

"Watching the dust go across the highway all the time, I could just imagine what it would be like out west," she said.

'Parma for a Farmer' isn't the only contribution that the hotel is making.

Mrs Duffy said they were also working with Drought Angels to provide vital household items such as sanitary products or stationary.

"They're our farmers, they're the ones that are producing our food," she said.

"Without those guys we're not going to have food."

She's had an outstanding response from the community so far, with a full basket of items to donate and at least 80 people booked in for Friday night.

Mrs Duffy said they aimed to raise $1000 from the event and would be spending all Friday crumbing at least 200 chicken breasts.

The 'Parma for a Farmer' campaign started last week when Amanda Kinross took to Facebook with her brilliant idea.

The page now has a following of over 2000 people and #parmaforafarmer has gone viral on social media.

Hotels and Clubs nation-wide have adopted the event in a massive movement to help our struggling farmers all across the country.

Local pubs such as The Metro Hotel, The Club Hotel and Melbourne Hotel are also backing the campaign.

The Melbourne Hotel will be donating $1 from every parma sold to Drought Angels for the entire month of August.

The South Kolan Hotel Motel are holding their event on Friday from 6pm-8.30pm and recommend booking in advance, but will also accept walk-ins.

There will be live music on the night and picnic rugs set up in the beer garden.

With no end in sight for the nation-wide drought, farmers are relying on campaigns like this to lend a helping hand.