Bundy comic book collector can't get enough

NOT all heroes wear capes... some simply tell their stories.

That's what a comic book is for Bundaberg-based collector Michael Solano.

Mr Solano has been collecting comic books for about 26 years, after receiving his first one when he was 10-years-old.

He said what draws him in was similar to what drew anyone to a good book, it's the story.

"This is what brings me joy,” he said.

Michael Solano is a comic book collector. Mike Knott BUN290318COM2

Getting two or three new comic books per week, Mr Solano said he was impressed with the stock at Shop 85 and their ability to track down other stories he's interested in.

While a fan of the evolution of the art documented in the comics over time, he said he didn't care about the monetary value or brand of the comic, rather the sentimental value of the story was important to him.

He said he probably had about 70 hard copies and plenty more comic books on his phone.

Mr Solano said comic books were something that should not be looked down on - "it's art”.

He said "there's too much crap” in the world, not to take 10 minutes of your day to forget about it.

He said he was looking forward to sharing his love of comics with his son as he gets older.

Mr Solano said he liked complex characters and his favourite comic book character was Wolverine.