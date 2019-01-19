Bundy cologne thief 'swapped perfume for drugs'

PERFUME THEIF: Julie Anne English pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of perfume valued at $106 from a Barolin St pharmacy.

A WOMAN with a "lengthy list” of stealing offences and a history of "battling drugs” yesterday faced Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Julie Anne English stood before Mr Lavaring chewing gum as she pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

The court heard that on August 7 English had walked into the Friendly Society Pharmacy on Barolin St, pocketed an expensive bottle of men's perfume valued at $106, and walked right out again.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said when officers questioned English about the stolen fragrance, after matching her identity to the pharmacy's CCTV footage, she admitted to taking it.

Sen Const Klassen said she'd done it to "help someone out” and had later "swapped the perfume for drugs”.

English's defence lawyer Nick Larter said English had been "battling drugs” but was now medicated and had no effects of drug-induced psychosis, and wasn't hearing voices.

Mr Larter said she had begun "maintaining a more healthy lifestyle”.

Unimpressed Mr Lavaring said her similar offences were "getting a lot now”.

But he said it was good to see English "getting better and away from drugs” for at least six months.

"I hope you keep doing that,” Mr Lavaring said.

He sentenced her to four months imprisonment with immediate parole.