Bundy coffee business is moving

COFFEE ON THE MOVE: Arrow Bean owner Hannah Aylward is no longer selling the business but will relocate in the coming weeks.

THE love for her customers is what changed the mind of young coffee entrepreneur Hannah Aylward.

Miss Aylward is the owner of Arrow Bean - Espresso Bar which she opened at the age of 18.

Two years later she was unsure whether to sell the Barolin St cafe, because of the high rent, or to move location.

To the joy of coffee lovers ears she chose the later of the two.

The last day of trade at the Barolin St address will be September 8.

"I love working for myself and the customers,” she said.

"Everything is on hold at the moment and I will have a new place in the coming week.”