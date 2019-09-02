Menu
ARTIST IMPRESSION: The Waves Sports Club has lodged an application to refurbish the facility, including a new bar area.
Bundy club to cut pokies, add VIP lounge in $2.5 revamp

2nd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE Waves Sports Club has lodged an application for an estimated $2.5 million refurbishment of its gaming room, reducing the number of machines and introducing a VIP lounge.

Bundaberg Regional Council planning and development spokesman oss Sommerfeld said the application would also see the building extended, if approved.

“The applicant is proposing a minor extension that would see the club’s total ground floor area increased by 115sq m,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

“This would facilitate the refurbishment of the existing gaming room with a reduction of gaming machines from 221 to 180 to improve layout and circulation around machines.

“The extension would also allow for the introduction of a new VIP entry point and lounge area, extension to the existing bar and a new designated outdoor smoking area.”

The Waves CEO Brendan Royall said it was an exciting opportunity for the club to invest back in to the community.

He said VIP was a new term the club was using to refer to members.

“It’s a card access point, similar to what we have around the back of the club,” Mr Royall said.

“It just makes it easier for members to enter the club by having VIP entry.”

The VIP lounge is slated to offer a “cosy space” for a quiet moment away from the sports and entertainment areas.

“A place to go and have a conversation and meet some friends without being in the main hub of the club, which is quite vibrant,” Mr Royall said.

