Bundy club makes the next step

COMIN BACK: Diggers president Andrew Halpin with Todd Bray who will become the Wide Bay League 2 coach as the club moves into the league next year. Diggers Football Club

FOOTBALL: "We're striking the iron while it is hot.”

Diggers president Andrew Halpin says now is the perfect time for the club to come back to Wide Bay competition.

The club have announced they will be playing in the Wide Bay League 2 competition next year after two years playing just in Bundaberg.

It is the first time since the club played in the inaugural Wide Bay Premier League in 2016 that the club has committed to playing in the intercity competition.

Halpin said factors in the club have now allowed them to make the move.

"We had good success in division two (Bundaberg) winning the minor premiership and grand final,” he said.

"We also had a solid under-16 team with most of them being 17 next season.

"Over last season we had about six or seven regularly playing seniors.

"We've got quite a bit of talent so we're confident we'll have a solid men's team.”

The club is also in a good position off the field with the club headquarters getting work done on it and sponsors coming on board.

Diggers have announced a coach as well with Todd Bray taking the helm.

"He mimicked everything we wanted to see from the men's side when we talked to him,” Halpin said.

"His style of play, which is a possession based, was exactly what we wanted.

"He's got a good temperament as well, which will help with the youth we have at the club.”

Halpin is dreaming big as well.

The goal is to play WBL2 next year before going higher.

"The plan is to have a push at WBL2 in 2019 first and foremost,” Halpin said.

"Then we will go into the Wide Bay Premier League in 2020.”

Halpin said the club would start training next month with the dates of December 4, 6, 11 and 13 locked in so far.

To join the club or for more information contact Halpin on 0408889710.