Bundy classic on market for first time in 37 years

The original part of the house is understood to have been built before World War II, and was moved from where Hinkler Central is now.

A HOUSE that was once built on the site of Hinkler Central and then relocated is up for sale - the first time in almost 40 years.

Owners Jacques and Helen Rohen understand that the house was built at the intersection of Barolin and Electra Sts at the dawn of World War II.

It was the last house standing before the shopping centre development took over, and in 1982 the Rohens were able to buy it off the developer.

The Rohens moved the house to Branyan on what was originally 25 hectares before subdivision, and then doubled the size of the house while keeping to the original spirit of the house.

While the original house is the living area and half the kitchen, the extensions included the four bedrooms and ensuite.

By all descriptions the house has become a true symbol of the classic Australian dream, with wildlife grazing close to the house, and a verandah overlooking the swimming pool.

Over time they had beautified the area, and then subdivided the original property in five blocks, with the other four selling quickly.

But it was time for the owners to move on.

They have raised three daughters in the home, and are reluctantly selling to move to the Sunshine Coast to be closer to them.

"It is not the sort of thing I'd readily sell at a whim,” Mr Rohen said, shortly after moving the lawn in preparation for the Open House walkthrough to be held this morning.

"It's something we have had a lot of talks and a lot of thoughts about.

"If I could take it with me I would but the block of land we've had in the hinterland on the Sunshine Coast is too steep and too inaccessible to take a home this size and shift it.

"If I could, I would.”

Even if they could move the house, they would not be able to move the landscape around them, or the animals, or the way that it overlooks the end of a street called Tranquil Avenue.

"We have got lots of birds...one pair of frog-mouth owls that have nested here for 15 or more years now.

"They are back every year, and during the cold days of the year they sit outside our kitchen window and sleep on a branch.”

The Open House walk-through will be held 11am today at 27 Tranquil Avenue.

Mr Rohen said the house had been set for about $630,000 but that he was prepared to negotiate.

"We are just open to offers at the moment.

"We're happy to look at anything within reason.”