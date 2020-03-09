Menu
Fitstop is expanding to Bundaberg.
Bundy chosen as next location for fitness enterprise

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
9th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
FITNESS studios are taking the world by storm and the next franchise to hit Bundaberg is Fitstop.

Fitstop was started in Brisbane in 2013 by personal trainer Peter Hull and business growth specialist Richard Bell.

The fitness enterprise will set up in Bundaberg in the centre of town.

Fitstop has 25 studios around Queensland with five more on the way and Fitstop Bundaberg will be the furthest north.

It will host more than 30 classes a week under a fit, fast and functional methodology.

All classes are 45 minutes.

Fit classes focus on high intensity, high heart rate and calorie burning exercise.

Fast workouts start off slow with strength-based movements, finishing with hard and fast movements.

The functional workouts focus on lifting heavy and using major muscle groups.

Fitstop are yet to announce an opening day but the gym will be at 16a Walla St. and memberships are currently listed as $39 a week without a lock-in contract.

Sign up to the email list at www.fitstop.com/bundaberg.

