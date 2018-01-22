Bundy chef taking on the world

Montrachet owner Shannon Kellam and partner Clare Wallace and his son Lochie Kellam.

A BUNDABERG-BORN chef has turned Brisbane's "restaurant world on its ear”, scoring a 10 out of 10 for his amazing French cuisine.

Shannon Kellam returned to Australia in early 2015 and took over Brisbane restaurant Montrachet.

Since then he has brought his French fantasy to life, setting up a swanky new restaurant in King St, Bowen Hills.

He is a chef well versed in haute cuisine, having twice represented this great nation at the Bocuse d'Or culinary Olympics. And he got there after intensive training in Michelin-starred establishments across France.

After tucking in to Ora King Salmon, Hervey Bay scallops, Carnarvon Gorge lamb with mustard pan juices and a white chocolate and hazelnut praline mousse with mango and grapefruit, Courier Mail food critic Des Houghton gave Mr Kellam's cuisine, a very rare, 10 out of 10.

"People get on planes and go to Lyon for food of this quality,” Mr Houghton said.

"If the food is splendid, the setting is even more so.

"There is an air of luxe grandeur courtesy of European oak floors, banquettes handcrafted in Moderna leather, tiles from Italy and lighting from Germany.

"The service is perceptive and unstarchy. "In an era of gourmet burgers and "small plate” convenience, Kellam and partner Clare Wallace have turned the restaurant world on its ear.”

Mr Kellam returned to Bundaberg in 2015 to be one of the high-profile chefs at the Bundy Flavours Festival.

At the time, he was excited to taking over Montrachet and using the amazing produce grown in the Bundaberg region.

"Bundaberg has got some fantastic produce,” Mr Kellam said.

"Local suppliers are very meticulous and I'm very meticulous and passionate to support our local suppliers.”

Mr Kellam said there was a growing awareness among the public to support local growers and he has taken that philosophy into his new venture.