Bundy character loving life as a bin chicken

THERE'S a lot in a name - just ask Bundaberg's Zanzibar Buck-Buck McFizz.

He changed his name from Robert Springer in 2013 to help him stand out in the crowd and now Zanzibar and wife Jodie Springer are the owners of Tip Turkey Rubbish Removal.

The rubbish collection business stands out not only because of it's name but also because of the service it offers

Zanzibar decided on the name Tip Turkey as there is always a white ibis, also known bin chickens, dump chooks and tip turkeys, at the local dump.

As a stay-at-home father, Zanzibar founded the business about a year ago when he needed to make a living and work in his own time.

Now the quirky character is loving life as a bin chicken - and helping others along the way.

The couple work side by side collecting peoples' waste, up-cycling and salvaging items to give to the less fortunate.

"It's amazing what people throw away,” Zanzibar said.

"We get a lot of joy giving people stuff, and it feels good when people offer something in return.”

From lizard enclosures to children's chairs and lounges to freezers, if it works Zanzibar will post it on his Facebook page for people to claim.

And he will deliver in exchange for fruit or a "sneaky chocolate bar”.

So whether it's a "dodgy swing set in the yard, an old busted wardrobe, a washing machine or a heap of crap in the shed”, Zanzibar is more than happy to help at a low cost.

"One of our main things we offer free rubbish removal for pensioners and war vets, up to three a fortnight,” he said.

For more information, click here, find them on Facebook or phone 0411 953 688.

