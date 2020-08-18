Bundy celebrates seniors in brew-tea-ful afternoon tea event

SERVICE WITH SMILES: Audrey-May Thomson and Raymond Thomson armed with tea and milk. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SERVICE WITH SMILES: Audrey-May Thomson and Raymond Thomson armed with tea and milk. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SENIORS Week has kicked off with a bang in Bundaberg with plenty of fun had at one of the community’s first events for the annual celebration.

Hosted by Angels Community Group, the afternoon high tea styled event saw attendees spoiled for choice with a menu featuring mini quiches, cakes and lemonade scones, among other delicious items.

GETTING OO-LONG: In celebration of Seniors Week, Angels Community Group hosted a lovely afternoon tea in Bundaberg yesterday. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Sue Tasker from Angels said after spending a long amount of time in lockdown and isolation, it was wonderful to be able to come together to celebrate senior members of the community, while continuing to follow health and safety guidelines.

“We welcome you here to celebrate Seniors Week, so this is about celebrating you and thanking you for the contribution you guys have made throughout your lives,” Ms Tasker said.

“Audrey May (Thomson), who many of you know as Hyacinth Bucket, has worked extremely hard with a bunch of helpers and we only got approval for this event on Wednesday, so Audrey and the team managed to put this beautiful event together in that short amount of time.”

Guests also enjoyed tea, coffee and fruit punch and participated in many games and activities, including crossword puzzle printouts.

SERVICE WITH SMILES: Audrey-May Thomson and Raymond Thomson armed with tea and milk. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Food was served by volunteers from Angels including Ms Thomson and her husband Raymond Thomson, who dressed to impress as a suave beverage waiter, bow tie and all.

Ms Thomson said the entire day was a great success, filled with great food, conversation and laughter.

Seniors Week runs until August 23.